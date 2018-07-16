BREAKING: Hon Ken Tarus SACKED By Kenya Power Board Over Massive Looting, To Be Replaced

Kenya Power and Lighting Company Board is currently in a crisis meeting to fill positions of managers who have been arrested over a Sh4.5 billion scam.

The company’s former MD Ben Chumo, general manager for regional coordination Peter Mwicigi and legal secretary Beatrice Meso were arrested on Saturday morning by the DCI officers. Managing director Ken Tarus is also currently holed up at Muthaiga Police station waiting to appear in court today.

It was a drama packed Saturday as Flying Squad and Special Crimes Prevention Unit officers were deployed to hunt those who had not been arrested.

Chumo was the first suspect to be arrested when he was picked up from his home in Kileleshwa’s Riara estate at about 11.45pm on Friday.

He was taken to Muthaiga police station where he was locked up.

Like other suspects, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission chair nominee, was ferried in the boot of the DCI subarus.

Meso was second to be arrested. She was picked up from her home along Kiambu road. She was asleep when police arrived at about 1.30am. The officers allowed her to change from sleeping garments.

She put on a trouser and a jacket and accompanied the officers to Muthaiga police station where she was locked up. The husband was allowed to follow the police car to the station. He witnessed as Meso was locked up.

Next was Mwichigi who was picked up from his home at the Thika Greens estate.

Also to be charged is network management general manager Benson Muriithi, business strategy manager Peter Mungai, commercial services manager Joshua Mutua and the general manager for human resource and administration Abubakar Swaleh.

The arrested officials are facing charges in relation to the award of labour and transport tenders.

The suspects will also face charges relating to faulty transformers. Other charges include abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement procedures.