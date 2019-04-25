Kenya Power Apologises for their ‘Anonymous Whistle Blower’ Tender Notice

Kenya Power on Wednesday got the attention of Kenyans when they advertised a tender that made Kenyans suspect a possible scandal at the firm.

We are putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote ethical culture & we are the process of procuring the services of an independent professional firm to effect this.

This has made them to apologise for the confusion that arose from the Tuesday advert in which they wanted an ‘anonymous whistle-blower’. “We are putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote an ethical culture and we are the process of procuring the services of an independent professional firm to effect this,” Kenya Power said in a tweet. “Apologies for the confusion arising from the tender advert.”The tender was announced through government publication, MyGov on According to the tender documents, the objective is to provide the company with expertise and an independent view in anonymous whistle-blower reporting and its implementation. “This will help review and assess unethical and corruption issues within the company….” Kenya Power said.