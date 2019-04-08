Kenya Power announces major system shut down

Kenya Power will shut down the prepaid system from 11.00 p.m tomorrow to facilitate transfer of data to a new hardware. The system is scheduled to resume operation at 6.00 p.m on Wednesday, 10th April 2019.
During the shutdown, prepaid customers will not be able to purchase tokens from Kenya Power’s banking halls, prepaid paybill number 888880 and through all other prepaid vending channels. However, the shutdown will not affect customers on the postpaid service.
The Company has notified customers of the planned shutdown and urged them to purchase tokens before commencement of the exercise to avoid any inconveniences.
The planned upgrade of the prepaid system is necessary to enhance service delivery. It is among several other initiatives that the Company has undertaken to strengthen its operations and deliver quality services to customers.
xavior says
Lets hope that the upgrade will result in to better service. Kenya power has been on downward trend in terms of customer service for a while now