Breaking: Kenya’s population is now 47.6 million, Uhuru releases census numbers

The Census results:
Total about 47.6 million people
Mombasa 1M
Kwale 800K
Kilifi 1453787
Tana 315943
Lamu 143920
Taita 340671
Garissa 841353
Wajir 700k
Marsabit 400k
Isiolo 200k
Meru 1.5M
Tharaka 393k
Embu 608k
Kitui 1M
Machakos1M
Makueni900k
Nyandarua 600k
Nyeri 700K
Kirinyaga 600k
Muranga 1m
Kiambu 2m
Turkana 900k
West pokot 621k
Samburu 300k
Tranz nzoia 300k
Uasin 1M
Elgeyo 400k
Nandi 885k
Baringo 660k
Laikipa 518K
Nakuru 2M
Narok 1M
Kajiando 1M
Kericho 900k
Bomet 800k
Kakamega 1.8M
vihiga 590k
Bungoma 1m
Busia 893k
Siaya 993k
Kisumu 1m
Homabay 1m
Migori 1M
Kisii 1M
Nyamira 600k
Narobi 4.3M
