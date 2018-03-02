Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

“Kenya Has Lost A Great Judge” – LSK President ALLEN GICHUHI Mourns Justice ONGUTO

3 Comments

The newly elected Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi has sent his condolences to the family of justice Onguto who collapsed yesterday at Parklands Sports club.

Here is the message of condolence that he wrote on his social media pages:

Tonight we lost a brilliant judge who went to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace Justice Onguto. The legal fraternity is in shock. Let us remember his family in our prayers

Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi – LSK President

Comments

  1. he was OJINGA puppet and worshipper just like his fellow gorilla the odunga who are in judiciary just to sabotage and frustrate uhuruto government under instruction from their demigod OJINGA the loser. WACHA AENDE

    Reply Report comment

  3. @Mimi why don’t you go to Moses Kuria hate forums we do not need you here with your hate messages , With your Despots we shall see how long they last in power.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies