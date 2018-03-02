“Kenya Has Lost A Great Judge” – LSK President ALLEN GICHUHI Mourns Justice ONGUTO

The newly elected Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi has sent his condolences to the family of justice Onguto who collapsed yesterday at Parklands Sports club.

Here is the message of condolence that he wrote on his social media pages:

“Tonight we lost a brilliant judge who went to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace Justice Onguto. The legal fraternity is in shock. Let us remember his family in our prayers”

Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi – LSK President