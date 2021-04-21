Kenya And DR Congo Enter Cooperation Agreements On Economy, Security And Maritime Transport

KINSHASA, DR CONGO, 21st April 2021 (PSCU) –

Kenya🇰🇪 and DR Congo🇨🇩 have today signed four framework cooperation agreements covering several economic sectors, security and defence as well as maritime transport.

Among the four pacts, signed on the second day of President Kenyatta’s three-day State visit of DR Congo, is the general cooperation agreement which provides a framework for joint promotion of economic, technical, scientific and socio-cultural programmes.

The economic sectors targeted by the broad framework are agriculture, education, health, sports and tourism. Others are environment, SME’s, housing, energy and infrastructure development.

Also signed were two separate bilateral agreements on security and defence which provide mechanisms for cooperation between Kenya and DR Congo in areas such as counterterrorism, immigration, cyber security, and customs and border control.



The revitalised agreement on maritime freight is aimed at repositioning the port of Mombasa as DR Congo’s main exim gateway by streamlining the handling of the country’s transit cargo.



In a joint press address with his Congolese host shortly after witnessing the signing of of the agreements, President Kenyatta said the new pacts signifies the strengthening bilateral ties between the two sister nations.