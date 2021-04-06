Kenton pharmaceutical limited kisumu condemned for racism, discrimination!

Hi Alai

Kenton pharmaceutical limited kisumu there is alot of racism going on inside there.

Africans are the people who do a lot of work but when it comes to salary they are discriminated.

Robert last month there was salary increment but only Indians and a few Africans who are senior so that they remain silent.

Since Covid 19 was reported people have been going lunch for 30 mins but Indians go for 1hr.

When ask for permission while sick that day is deducted from your leave days but Indians are not subjected to this.

People who do alot of work aren’t paid well but those whose work is just standing and shouting are paid well.

When you complain they tell just leave work or go and report to labour and labour people in Kisumu are so corrupt,when you file a case when they come to follow up they bribed and feed with lies and afterwards told to bring his/her relative and the case is closed.

People work till 6:30 or 700pm but no overtime.

Last year a colleague died but the bosses didn’t even contribute anything and he worked there for 10 years, it

forced his wife to come and ask their plan and they told him to go they will send her some money.

No colleagues were allowed to go and bury him.

The boss always says that he is the best paying employer in Kisumu. The biggest discrimination in Kisumu is happening at that place.