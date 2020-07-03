Ken Mijungu, Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, among top NTV journalists sacked by NMG

News emerging from Nation Centre indicates that some of the country’s top journalistic talents have been fired.

A list exclusively seen by Pulselive.co.ke showed eight renowned reporters and anchors whose terminations took effect on Friday July 3, 2020.

Among those fired are Brenda Wanga (news reporter), anchor Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga (reporter) and Shaban Ulaya (sports reporter)who have been with the media house for years.

Others on the list are Harith Salim (swahili anchor), Lillian Kiarie (business reporter), Silas Apollo (news reporter) and Ken Mijungu who had confirmed his departure from NTV earlier in the day.

Journalists (from L to R) Harith Salim, Lillian Kiarie, Silas Apollo and Shaban Ulaya who have been fired from NTV

NMG CEO’s message

A memo by the Nation Media Group’s CEO Stephen Gitagama earlier in the week had outlined that the media company is keen to retain only those with the relevant skills and expertise.

“The Group seeks to radically change its business model from print advertising and physical reader copy to digital advertising, ePaper subscription and content-driven reader revenue with the objective of establishing leadership in the mobile publishing landscape in Africa while exploring other new revenue streams in the experiential and technology space.

“This will require retooling and resourcing the Group with relevant skill sets critical for success in the new business environment. Regrettably this will result in reduction of our workforce effective Friday July 3, 2020,” the memo read in part.

Also Read: Nation Media Group announces mass firings over Covid-19 pandemic.