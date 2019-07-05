“Keep on fighting” Kenyans urge Hon. Ken Okoth in his deteriorating condition

Kenyans have continued to pour the hearts for the ailing Kibra MP Ken Okoth .

Okoth has been in France for cancer treatment.

The one time best performing MP has been out of the country for a while.

Here are some goodwill messages from Kenyans.

Ken okoth ….. The best performing MP in Kenya. I am praying for you. pic.twitter.com/xnnKCBftQf — Gitau® (@ItsGitaus) July 5, 2019

Ken Okoth confirms that there is no chance, no destiny or no fate that can hinder or control the firm resolve of a determined soul. We are with you✨#FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling — Muriuki 🇰🇪 (@gene_muriuki) July 5, 2019

This is kibra mp ken okoth, he was voted the best mp in the use of cdf last time, he is battling cancer, i believe God hears prayers, if you are still awake just say a word for him tonight, please please. Retweet too this i beg.

Lord please heal ken okoth. pic.twitter.com/geHAKyNEl7 — Lord Abraham Mutai jr 🗨 (@itsJohnMwenda) July 4, 2019

" Ken Okoth " I have seen your photo but deliberately avoided to re-post. Cancer may have started the fight but you are going to FINISH it! In God we trust. — Beatrice cherop (@Beatricecherop3) July 5, 2019

Dear Ken Okoth, you may not have power to command the direction of the wind but I pray from within you you will gather enough power to lower the sails of this monster called Cancer. I like that you are smiling… It shall be well and thx for working for Kibra ppl… Tom Mboya pic.twitter.com/hjhoIPcAcH — #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) July 5, 2019

Ken Okoth is having a good fight and he is winning this damn fight against Cancer. My prayers are with you champ! Quick recovery Hon Ken Okoth pic.twitter.com/OBB4KrFwrQ — kerry 🇰🇪 (@OPamstar) July 4, 2019

We lost Bob, a visionary & transformative corporate leader. We've lost brilliant, witty & good people to this monster. To Honourable Ken Okoth; for all your good deeds, the good job you're doing as MP & for your undying spirit, May you slay & overcome this dragon called cancer 💪 pic.twitter.com/y8XxG5HIuu — arif (@Mofah_KE) July 5, 2019

For those who plan to visit Hon Ken Okoth tomorrow or any day kindly keep your camera behind unless you people are doing it with hidden motives.. One day cancer too will die healing is your portion Hon Ken Okoth. pic.twitter.com/IQs9NHHCHS — Mzee Kijiji (@naitwakepha) July 4, 2019

Talk of putting systèmes in place,Hon Ken Okoth's Office runs like the MP has never been absent from duty,things flow even when he is out. — Mzalendo Mimi (@mzalendo_mimi) July 4, 2019

Hon Ken Okoth's Office launches distribution of writing matérials to all schools in Kibra.This was done on 4/7/2019 in partnership with bic,Carolina For Kibra and Kibra Subcounty office of Éducation. — Mzalendo Mimi (@mzalendo_mimi) July 4, 2019

Hallo Hon.Ken Okoth. WE LOVE YOU. i repeat : WE LOVE YOU. you are FOREVER and ALWAYS in our PRAYERS.we as common Kenyans may wish to fly over and see you and show you our bottomless love but we cannot afford airfare. all we can give is our compassion and prayers.May God heal you — Eurobond (@UVvpOWi6Qv4k5k4) July 5, 2019