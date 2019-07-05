Kenya Today

“Keep on fighting” Kenyans urge Hon. Ken Okoth in his deteriorating condition

Kenyans have continued to pour the hearts for the ailing Kibra MP Ken Okoth .
Okoth has been in France for cancer treatment.
The one time best performing MP has been out of the country for a while.
Here are some goodwill messages from Kenyans.

