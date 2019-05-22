Keep doing your good work, Kenyans praise DCI boss George Kinoti on tremendous results

Kenyans on twitter have congratulated directorate of criminal investigations boss George Kinoti on his tremendous work since he assumed office which is barely a year.

Kinoti who has knocked the doors of the rich on behalf of Kenyans has been on the receiving end from DP Ruto allied MPs but as they wise men say,” good will remain to be good”.

Here are what some of the taxpayers said:

DCI summoned 48 KRA officials in tax evasion probe & revealed names DCI transferred five senior DCI officers in Nairobi DCI published list of 130 suspected bank hackers DCI summoned big names in dams probe Good work George Kinoti. We Kenyans are behind you. #KeepGoingKinoti — Hon. Juma Odhiambo (@Jodhis_) May 22, 2019

Ever since DCI Kinoti took over things haven't been the same, we now have criminals been intercepted b4 the crime, solid investigations are been conducted and water tight cases been presented in courts

#KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/CNdEZrziFY — Kevin Munyui (@ismunyui) May 22, 2019

A few months after the appointment of George Kinoti as the DCI, most Kenyans could easily tell that there was a new sheriff in town.#KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/ISTRGMu0Az — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) May 22, 2019

I love this man. Doing great #KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/evAuj84NpF — Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) May 22, 2019

They have nowhere to hide. Kazi lazima ifanywe liwe liwalo. #KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/6hh9Qa0Gtn — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) May 22, 2019

The fight againt corruption should not be sabotaged by shinanigans & politicians who are likely to derail justice.Corrupt goons should be locked behind the bars & Kinoti should not listen to negative critics because they will always be there.#KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/eCF5Is2eIY — Collins Ntonja Jr 012 (@012Ntonja) May 22, 2019

All files from @DCI_Kenya Kinoti's desk will apparently land on the desk of @ODPP_KE DPP Haji, his twin-partner in the war on corruption.#KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/2EWVFVolSI — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) May 22, 2019

Even if the cartels keep on threatening you, keep going @DCI_Kenya arrest these thugs. #KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/7assPMplhR — Felix Mutua🗨️ (@FelixMu28970705) May 22, 2019

The most honorable thing we can do as Kenyans is to support @DCI_Kenya and infact tell Kinoti he got our back. Kick Them All our Son!#KeepGoingKinoti — James Kiragu (@OfficialKiragu) May 22, 2019

The Big Cat Family! Power, Cautiousness, Speed, Strength and Courage, are key in hunting down the Corrupt! #KeepGoingKinoti, Haji and Mbarak. pic.twitter.com/kIoPKuxZrH — bonface lukunza (@bonluks) May 22, 2019

#KeepGoingKinoti

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has become more invigorated since Kinoti took over.

The accounting officers in Government institutions and parastatals think twice before dispensing public funds. Audit of work done is mandatory these days pic.twitter.com/tvVGYI7ECi — Kenya (@KenyaFire) May 22, 2019

Here is the man who was shot 28 times along Jogoo Road while saving a woman from carjackers… … And he lived to continue fighting criminals #KeepGoingKinoti pic.twitter.com/vdPPIxeoLx — Muraya 🇰🇪 (@michael_muraya) May 22, 2019