Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Keep doing your good work, Kenyans praise DCI boss George Kinoti on tremendous results

Keep doing your good work, Kenyans praise DCI boss George Kinoti on tremendous results

1 Comment

Kenyans on twitter have congratulated directorate of criminal investigations boss George Kinoti on his tremendous work since he assumed office which is barely a year.
Kinoti who has knocked the doors of the rich on behalf of Kenyans has been on the receiving end from DP Ruto allied MPs but as they wise men say,” good will remain to be good”.
Here are what some of the taxpayers said:

Comments

  1. Can someone tell Waiguru to stop her silly tantrums and answer the questions being raised about the filthy state of Kerugoya hospital. The question is simple: What is the connection between her sacking 346 cleaners and Ngirici wanting her seat? It is baffling for her to blame her ‘political enemies’ for the filth. Or she expected doctors and nurses to clean the hospital! And she never visits the notorious maternity ward. Waiguru, you are finished! Blame yourself. In kikuyu we say ‘you can’t hide a scar that’s on your face’.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies