KEBS launch investigations into the controversial “always” sanitary towel

The Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) has launched investigations into the quality Always sanitary pads after an online debate on Twitter on the negative effects of the products through a hashtag #MyAlwaysExperience.

I've been invited as one of several stakeholders to a meeting now with P&G re. Always pads problems in the Kenyan market, ably illustrated by Kenyans, mostly women, our African sisters and many more on the hashtag #MyAlwaysExperience. I am publishing my submission publicly here. pic.twitter.com/YF8BiQbOUE — Dr. Njoki Ngumi 🇰🇪 (@njokingumi) March 14, 2019

In a circular, the agency said that it will conduct an extensive market surveillance and testing of the products to find out if there exists any breach of quality standards.

The Always towels to undergo the examination include Always Ultra, Always Platinum, Always Maxi, Always Ultra-normal and Always Extra-long.

“The outcome of the analysis to be conducted will determine the next cause of action including market withdrawal of any substandard products,” stated KEBS.

Early this week, women in Kenya took to Twitter to share their bad experience with the usage of Always sanitary towels that they claimed cause burns, rashes and irritation on the crotch after usage in every month’s cycle.