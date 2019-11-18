Top Kenya army official arrested, detained for 21 days for killing wife and two children

A Kenya Defence Forces officer Major Peter Mugure, who is at the center of a murder case involving his wife and two children has been detained for 21 days in police custody.

Nanyuki law court magistrate Lucy Mutahi ruled that Peter Mugure, the KDF soldier will remain in custody for 21 days after investigators requested that they need more time to further make the case watertight.

The Major and another suspect called Collins will remain in police custody in Nanyuki and Naromoru police stations respectively for the 21 days.

“For the interest of justice, the first accused shall be detained at Nanyuki police station for 21 days and the other accused will be detained at Naromoru police station for 21 days,” ruled Mutahi.

The decision, according to the court, was effected to allow the homicide detectives to finalise their investigations at the Laikipia Airbase which upon its completion, will enable the detectives to prosecute all suspects linked to the murder of 31-year-old Joyce Syombua and her two children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5.

Earlier on, the suspect is said to have been presented before the military court in Nanyuki at around 7 a.m. where he was discharged to allow for a trial in a civilian court.

The case will be mentioned again on December 9, 2019. Kenya Defence Forces have since sacked Major Mugure.

The three bodies were discovered on Saturday at Makaburini in Thingithu stacked at a shallow grave. The suspect is said to have married victim and they were blessed with the two children.

The suspect’s decision to murder his own children and wife still remains a puzzle that is expected to be unravelled by the detectives.