MATIANGI Releases KCSE Results, Improvement With Number Of ‘A’s at 142 vs 141 Last year

Education CS Dr. Red Matiangi has released this year’s KCSE results. The CS said that the number of straight ‘A’s increased by one, from 141 to 142.

According to CS Matiangi, girls outshined boys by producing a sterling performance.

The leading student came from Pangani Girls High School which the CS pronounced as one the most improved schools.



“I am glad to report to you that this year we have made an achievement.

We have added the number of ‘A’s. Last year we had 141’A’s this year we have added 1’A’. We managed to ge 142’A’s“ Said Matiangi, CS Education.