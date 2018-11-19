KCPE Results to be Released Today by Education CS Amina Mohammed

Education CS Amina Mohamed will release KCPE examination results, the ceremony will be held at the Star of the Sea Primary School, Mombasa. The Kenya National Examination Council has confirmed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Sunday hinted the release of the results for the 1,060,703 candidates who registered for the exam.

KNEC at the same time issued the official number/code that students can use to get their results.

“For your KCPE 2018 results send SMS with ‘Index Number’ to 20076,” the council said in a tweet.

KCPE was administered between October 29 to November 1.

The government has pledged a 100 per cent transition to secondary school. Candidates will have calling letters before Christmas.