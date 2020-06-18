KCPE, KCSE candidates to sit for exams in April 2021 – CS Prof Magoha says

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha hinted at the possibility of postponing conducting of 2020 national examinations for both KCPE and KCSE to April 2021.

Prof Magoha explained that the measure would be taken, if schools re-open in September as tentatively expected now.

“We are looking at the calendar at what time we can open schools and do exams, if we opened in September we might do exams in April, beyond that it won’t be feasible to do the exams,” he stated.

He expressed fears that it may still be difficult to re-open schools in September 2020 given the trajectory of Coronavirus cases in the country is taking.

“Although we intended to open in September, as of now I can’t say if that will be possible. At this stage, our numbers are going up, and we might have a peak in September or October and we will decide if we would want to open our schools,” the CS explained.

He was appearing before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 to give an update on the state of education in the country.

