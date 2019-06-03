Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were on police radar after aides stabbed a teacher in Oyugis

Police in Homa Bay are looking for Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were to record a statement after two of his aides allegedly stabbed a teacher on Sunday night in a hotel near Oyugis town.

Homa Bay county CID boss Daniel Wachira said that police are looking for the MP and his aides who took off after the incident.

The MP, who was allegedly present during the scuffle is alleged to have gone underground after his assistants, identified as Jerry Ouma and Lamon Okoth stabbed Mr. Kennedy Okong’o, a tutor at Omiro Vocational Training Institute.

The two men together with the MP are said to have gone to the said hotel at around 5 pm where they found Mr. Okong’o with some of his friends and attacked him with knives stabbing him severally in the stomach.

Police reports have it that the MP and his aides drove in to the hotel in a government vehicle belonging to Kasipul National Government Constituency Development Fund before the incident.