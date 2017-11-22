KASARANI’s MWIKI GOOD HOPE ACADEMY Does It Again, Emerges Top In 2017 KCPE (photos)

By Kenya-Today Team

For the fifth year in a row, Mwiki Good Hope Academy, Kasarani has emerged among the top schools in Kenya Caertificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

This year was not an exception. They reaffirmed their position among the best. The school produced 6 top 20 students countrywide.

Out of 42 candidates, 30 scored above 400. No one scored less than 300. Among the top performers is Niar Gesare the daughter of the Blogger-in-Chief The Banana Peddler who scored 427 marks out of the possible 500.

To get in touch with the school and have your child prepared for greatness, contact:

Principal: Fredrick Muingi – 0724450742

Director Mrs. Maina – 0720504149

Chairman Mr. Kimondo – 0721465535