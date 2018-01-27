”KANU Won Big In The New Cabinet, 3 Nominees Were Picked”- Moi

Uhuru picked Gideon Moi’s political rival Simon Chelugui to the cabinet in a move many see as taking off burden from the KANU strongman, by appointing Chelugi Uhuru effectively has put off the political fire thus giving Gideon room to build his ground assault.

Chelugui will now focus on national matters and not ground politics, he can provide water to Baringo to the credit of Uhuru who is a close ally of Gideon. DP Ruto may smile by successfully appointing Chelugui but in the larger political chess game he loses out. It is obvious Chelugui will go for governor seat in 2022 and not senate besides Gideon will be going for presidency.

Elsewhere a strong ally of KANU leader told this writer that Gideon’s nominees to the cabinet were guaranteed pointing out to Ukur Yattan, Peter Munya, Keriako Tobiko and also can even claim CS Amina Mohammed who despite her personal relations with Uhuru is a known Moi family creation via her brother business mogul Ahmed Jibril a close Moi ally since 1990s. Even Adan Mohammed is said to be a Moi loyalist.

Another of Moi’s ally former CS Phylis Kandie landed the most lucrative diplomatic posting to European Union/Beligium and Luxenbough.

Even CS Henry Rotich is a Moi creation who is closely loyal to Uhuru than DP Ruto. In the bigger scheme of things Uhuru Gideon alliance controls the cabinet, DP Ruto controls only 18-22%.

