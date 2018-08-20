Kenya Today

KAMPALA BURNS AS POLICE FIRE LIVE BULLETS AT UGANDANS PROTESTING ARREST OF BOBI WINE

More protests have broken out all over Kampala as people call upon the government to free Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine.

The protests are in Kisekka Market, Bombo Road, along Nabugabo street downtown and Bobi Wine home turf, Kamwokya.

The protesters chanting #ReleaseBobiWine have blocked some roads and burnt tires to raise awareness for their campaigns.

The police is now engaged in running battles with protesters firing tear gas and bullets in the air to disperse the growing number of protesters.

Bobi Wine is currently being detained in Makindye Military Barracks waiting to appear before the General Court Martial on Thursday, August 23.

Earlier today, Kenyans threatened to stop all transit goods from Kenya crossing to Uganda if Bobi Wine is not released.

