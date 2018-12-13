Meet the Kamba beauty who dumped K24 TV for Citizen TVs 10/10, Replaces Joey Muthengi

K24 journalist and anchor Serah Ndanu Teshna is set to replace former Citizen TV presenter Joey Muthengi. Serah Ndanu Teshna or simply credited as Serah Ndanu is a Kenyan actress. She is one of Kenya’s most celebrated actresses and quite notable for having leading roles in both television and film projects.

Ndanu is set to do the Day Break show alongside Willis Raburu and Waihiga Mwaura.

The 29-year-old previously hosted the breakfast show ‘K24 Alfajiri’ and has won numerous awards as an outstanding actress including Best Lead Actress in 2011 and 2012 during the Kalasha Film Awards.

She studied a Bachelor of Arts degree in Tourism Management and Sociology at the University of Nairobi.

However, it is not clear whether she will also co-host Citizen TV’s 10 Over 10 which Joey hosted.

Former NTV senior anchor Trevor Ombija who joined the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station will also be part of the Day Break show team.

Ombija will replace anchor cum reporter Fred Indimuliafter he exited Citizen in October for the Mediamax owned K24 TV.