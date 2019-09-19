Kamanda has shown maturity by supporting ODM’s Imran- Hon Junet Mohamed

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has hailed Nominated MP Maina Kamanda for throwing his weight behind Imran Okoth’s bid in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

Kamanda, a Jubilee Party legislator, on Thursday, declared his support for Imran who is vying on ODM ticket.

Junet, who is the Director of Elections in ODM, welcomed and thanked Kamanda for backing a candidate from Jubilee’s rival party.

ODM termed Kamanda’s move as a boost for Imran who is seeking to clinch the seat that became vacant following the death of his brother Ken Okoth.

The former Starehe MP said he won’t support Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga but will back Imran since he was the ‘handshake candidate’.

He referred to the March 9, 2018 peace deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I am here in my personal capacity…The handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country.. As Jubilee we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate…I am here to stand with the candidate nominated by ODM Imran Okoth,” Kamanda said.