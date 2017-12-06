Kalonzo Musyoka Breaks ‘Into Tears’ Following Death Of Hon Francis Nyenze, Read Message From Germany

GERMANY 6TH DECEMBER 2017

It is with great shock and sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Hon. Francis Mwanzia Nyenze, the Member of Parliament for Kitui West.

In the departure of Hon. Nyenze, the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya fraternity in particular, and Kenyans in general, have lost a great leader

As Leader of Minority in the 11th Parliament, Hon. Nyenze served the country with great commitment and dedication. His non confrontational, gentlemanly mien was a great asset in helping to build bridges among political protagonists.

Additionally, Hon. Nyenze was an outspoken and candid politician who never shied away from articulating his political convictions. In Kitui West where he was immensely popular, he was nicknamed, “Shabiki” (Fan), a term coined from the early years of his political career when he used to mobilize his political supporters particularly the youth using “Shabiki” as his rallying call.

In the passing of Francis, I, too, have personally been dealt a big blow since he was also great family friend.

At this most trying time for Hon. Nyenze’s family and relatives, friends, the Wiper fraternity and the entire nation, I offer my heartfelt condolences to all those who were in one way or another touched by his life.

May God the Almighty give them the fortitude to bear the pain of this great loss.

H.E. Hon. STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA

WIPER DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT LEADER &

NASA CO-PRINCIPAL