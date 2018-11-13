FINALLY Kalonzo Musyoka Appointed IGAD Special Peace Envoy for South Sudan

Kalonzo Musyoka will start his work as President Uhuru’s ‘spanner man’ by his latest appointment as the envoy to monitor peace in South Sudan a role previously held by Botswana’s President Festus Mogae, who stepped down in August.

Kalonzo may have been aware of this appointment during his father’s funeral but communication was yet to be received from State House.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on peace in South Sudan was established in 2013 by Intergovernmental Authority on Development to oversee the peace process in the country.

The Wiper leader had told his fellow leaders that he was ready to work with the president in his development agenda, he said that no leader should attempt to separate him from Uhuru Kenyatta

This latest appointment comes hot in the heels of former Prime Minister as an envoy to the African Union on Mashujaa day.

This appointments many believe were perks of the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga that caught many by surprise.