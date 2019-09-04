Kalonzo is a spent cartridge- Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, on Tuesday, September 2, launched a scathing attack on Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The governor made these remarks while speaking to reporters in Wote town, Makueni county.

The second term governor declared that the Wiper party had weakened and that Kalonzo had also lost popularity.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana says Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s popularity has significantly diminished.

This comes after the governor, who has declared his interest in the 2022 presidential contest, was accused of working for Deputy President William Ruto.

Over the weekend, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo dared Kibwana, who was elected on a Wiper ticket, to resign and seek fresh mandate if he was not willing to conform to the party policies, The Star reports.

Maanzo also threatened that if Kibwana continued to demean Kalonzo and show disloyalty to the party, “he will be legally and procedurally removed ousted.”

The county boss, however, retorted that he was not afraid of being removed from the party.

Kivutha also took a shot at the lawmaker who is also eyeing the senator seat, warning him to watch his words especially if he was serious about going for higher political positions.