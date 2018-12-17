Kalonzo: I forced myself into the government to avoid irrelevancy



Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has for the first time revealed the main reason behind his unreserved support of the Jubilee administration following the March 9 handshake.

The twist Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka made during the funeral of his father left more questions than answers. Kalonzo declared to have become President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “errand boy”.

Speaking on Sunday in Kajiado, Kalonzo said he felt alienated after Raila Odinga left him in the cold after the publicised truce.

Kalonzo was Raila’s running mate in the August 2017 general election. His Wiper party is a key affiliate of the NASA coalition alongside Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress.

“We were completely left out in the dark, and not to know where we were leading as opposition after the captain exited the ship on waters filled with crocodiles,” Kalonzo said.

He was speaking during the homecoming ceremony for the Kaputiei North ward representative, Joshua Olowuasa.

The event was attended by area governor Joseph ole Lenku and other elected leaders.

The former Vice President said he forced himself into government after he realised he had been sidelined after the handshake.

“No one called me into government but I forced myself inside to skip irrelevance. The handshake was good for a politically divided country like Kenya at the time,” Kalonzo said.

