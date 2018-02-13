KALONZO Drives The Last Nail On His Political Coffin, Says Raila Swearing-In Was Illegal

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Former NASA Principal Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka aka “Watermelon” has exuded his true colours by saying Raila’s swearing-in was illegal.

Speaking to Musyi FM, Kalonzo said that he fears taking the oath because they might use it against him and block his bid for presidency in 2022.

Kalonzo’s words have ignited displeasure among NASA supporters who took it to social media to hurl insults at him.



“Let us tell each other the truth. Raila’s oath was illegal thus unconstitution. Ruto is waiting for me to be sworn-in so that he can use it to block me in 2022″