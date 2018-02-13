KALONZO Drives The Last Nail On His Political Coffin, Says Raila Swearing-In Was Illegal

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya
Former NASA Principal Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka aka “Watermelon” has exuded his true colours by saying Raila’s swearing-in was illegal.
Speaking to Musyi FM, Kalonzo said that he fears taking the oath because they might use it against him and block his bid for presidency in 2022.
Kalonzo’s words have ignited displeasure among NASA supporters who took it to social media to hurl insults at him.
“Let us tell each other the truth. Raila’s oath was illegal thus unconstitution. Ruto is waiting for me to be sworn-in so that he can use it to block me in 2022″
Comments
Anonymous says
If that is true, the guy is a shithole and he can go lick the ass of the election thief.
The people of the republic of kenya will liberate them selves from the lords of poverty come thieves from abyss.
Anonymous says
This Kalonzo is doing business with innocent Kenyans. Does he remember what happened to a young vibrant Mkamba who was whistle blower in Goldenberg? What about Grace Kahindi, dragged out of her office after serving this country diligently as if she was not Kenyan. Was that legal. He likes the side of buttered bread as Kenyans continue to toil under the yolk of debts accumulated out of run away corruption, unexplained murders, disappearances of poor citizens trying to eke a living, intimidation, and scuttling of rule of law.
Anonymous says
They is manstration period, nobody should be calling watermelon any further. After all the curse of 2007/2008 mayhems is upon him and that other shithole.
They want power by shortcuts.
He can join the election thieves cos that’s his trait and DNA.
Jackson ngei says
Its true ;kalonzo can not help us at all,if they jubilee cant obey the law then who is to obey?i resist and iwil keep resisting whatever kalonzo says.for now kenya do not need such charactor of leaders
Anonymous says
Welcome to best sex dating site http://wantsdate.com
Anonymous says
KALONZO IS ONE OF THE 5TH COLUMNS WHO MANAGED TO INFILTRATE RAILA ODINGA THE NASA PARTY!
MR. MUSYOKA DOES NOT WORK FOR ANY KENYAN OTHER HIS OWN FAMILY. HE IS ONLY USING THOSE KENYAN POPULATION HE HAS INFLUENCE OVER FOR HIS PERSONAL GAINS! THAT IS NOT LEADERSHIP!
Anonymous says
Kalonzo is the only sane soul in Nasa
Anonymous says
correction please!!
KALONZO IS ONE OF THE 5TH COLUMNS WHO MANAGED TO INFILTRATE RAILA ODINGA AND THE NASA PARTY!
MR. MUSYOKA DOES NOT WORK FOR ANYBODY OTHER THAN HIS OWN FAMILY. HE IS ONLY USING THOSE POOR KENYAN POPULATION WITH WHOM HE HAS SOME INFLUENCE FOR HIS PERSONAL GAINS! YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO BE A SWORD WITH A DOUBLE EDGE IF YOU BELIEVE IN HELPING THE ORDINARY KENYAN CITIZENS WHO PUT THEIR TRUST YOU WITH THEIR VOTES, PARTICULARLY, WHEN YOU ARE SMART ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND WHAT TRANSPIRED ON 8/8/2017!!!!
LEADERSHIP REQUIRES HONESTY AND DEDICATION TO PUBLIC SERVICE!! KALONZO, I BELIEVE, HAS THE EDUCATION THAT CAN ALLOW HIM TO BE GLOBE-TROTTING SCAM ARTIST LIKE KOFI ANNAN, TABO MBEKI, PLO LUMUMBA OR THOSE AFRICAN “USEFUL IDIOTS” POPULATING THE AFRICAN UNION!!! THESE PEOPLE DO NOT WORK FOR POOR AFRICANS!!!