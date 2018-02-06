Kalonzo Begs To Be Sworn In As People’s Deputy President, Will Kenyans Forgive Him?

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is ready for ‘swearing-in’ as Raila Odinga promised Kenyans on January 30.

Kalonzo confirmed plans are underway to ensure that he takes ‘oath’ as the people’s deputy president as soon as possible.

The Wiper Party leader, however, did not give a timeline on when the event will take place. He further threw a jibe at his critics indicating that he is not a coward and is ready to move the country forward. “We do not want to issue empty dates and then we do not swear in. The commitment is still there, and how I wish I could be sworn-in even now. I am not a coward. We are ready to move this country forward. We have all sacrificed for it,” vowed Kalonzo.

Kalonzo refuted claims that NASA was disintegrating. He said Raila, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula are still committed to ensure that the Opposition remains intact. “We are strong as NASA. We do not fear.



kipping the event was a plan. We will not retreat. Our opponents are not within NASA. We are more than ever before committed to the unity of NASA,” said Kalonzo. Kalonzo was speaking at the Wiper party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.