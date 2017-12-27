BREAKING: Kalenjin Rebel MPs Win Big As Court Orders DP Ruto To Reinstate Them To House Committee Leadership

The High Court has temporarily reinstated the four MPs who had been removed from committees pending the hearing and determination of their case.

Alfred Keter of Nandi Hills says they will petition Parliament to impeach National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale and Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali.

“Rift Valley members are concerned because of the misunderstanding arising following election of committee chairpersons and their vice chairpersons,” Kutuny said after the meeting last week.

Tiren, Keter, Kangogo and Alex Kosgey of Emgwen were last week recalled from committees. This came after they defied President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on his preferred lineup.

The so-called rebels are said to have colluded with NASA lawmakers to contest committee leadership.

In surprise victories, Keter and Tiren were elected chairpersons of the Labour and Social Welfare and Agriculture committees, respectively.

Keter defeated Ali Wario of Bura, who had been preferred by Uhuru.

Kangogo was also elected, against Uhuru’s wishes. He defeated Sophia Abdi of Ijara to become chairman of the Environment committee. Uhuru had endorsed Abdi.

Kosgey unsuccessfully challenged Kieni MP Kanini Kega, elected chairman of the Committee on Trade.

The more than 10 Jubilee MPs also complained no member from the Rift Valley was placed in the committees on Administration and National Security and on Public Investment.

They said membership of the committees was “skewed”.