Kalenjin MPs Drama In Nandi and Bomet Confirm DP Ruto Is In A Complicated Relationship with Uhuru

A SYNOPSIS OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS.

Uhuru attends a function at Nandi, Kapsabet where local leaders are on his neck for him to support Ruto, he remains non-committal but the daily nation misleads readers the next day that the president said his poll pact with Ruto is still impact, where and at what time did he say so, any clip to that effect?

Next day, local leaders at Bomet county are denied a chance to speak at a function presided over by the President, they walk out of the meeting in protest. Perhaps Uhuru was not happy at the Nandi event…..

Elsewhere, MOSES KURIA, of all the people and a once Tanga Tanga squad member declares his ambition to view for the presidency come 2022,meaning,he no longer subscribe to the Tanga Tanga Ideologies. Interesting, right?

NOW, shockingly, the Jubilee Vice Chair rubbishes sentiments by some Rift Valley Leaders urging Baba to hang his political boots, says Raila is even better placed to play Kenyan politics, urges him to stay put in the local politics despite the international role.

To end, my political affairs mole well placed at statehouse whispers to me of a newly formed group at the statehouse named “group putin” who, am reliably informed that they are opposed to the Tanga Tanga issues.

Interesting times ahead! (Sips hot coffee)

Governor Fsk

Meanwhile can the same MPs explain how they defrauded their locals /farmers via NCPB?

Can someone explain why RVs hold government hostage with their maize glut every year

Why can’t they produce what they CAN market like everyone.

Kambas now have produced ndengu in excess but they are not forcing people to buy let alone the government.

Why do some people think that they are better that others.

Coast people don’t demand the government to buy their coconut?

Thesearch people should give us a break with their maize