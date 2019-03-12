”Kalenjin leaders’ sense of entitlement is why Kikuyus will not vote DP Ruto”- Hon Wambugu

By Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

THIS SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT FROM SOME KALENJIN LEADERS IS WHY RUTO IS LOSING MT KENYA SUPPORT



Just listen to Governor Sang speak to President Kenyatta below. Listen to him disparage DCI Kinoti, hear him suggest that the DCI & President Kenyatta are running a conspiracy to ‘kill-off’ Kalenjins, and how he deliberately calls President Kenyatta a ‘political operative.’

Listen to the sense of entitlement and deep disrespect in his voice. The same thing you hear when Ruto speaks these days; or Sudi; or Kipchumba; or that group from Elgeyo Marakwet.

It is astonishing especially when you imagine this is a group of people who still expect to get Uhuru & his supporter’s to rally behind them in 2022! The audacity is unbelievable!

These is why the questions that are now being asked in sections of Mt Kenya are;

If these guys can speak to Uhuru Kenyatta like this when he is still the President; and when they still need his support; and with their man not yet President; – how would they treat Uhuru, & his supporters, once Uhuru retires if Ruto were to actually become President!