In Kajiado, The Anglican Church Prayed for Raila Election Victory- Watch Video

Peoples’ President Raila Odinga today was blessed to join the Sunday service at Isinya ACK Chuck where the congregation joined hands for a special prayer asking God’s intervention for NASA victory in the coming general election. Watch video



Anwar Sadat adds>>

Today is Sunday so I will try as much as humanly possible not to engage in politics. But I would like to urge you to pray for Kenya.

Jubilee is in a corner and are increasingly becoming desperate. For their last actions, they will try to ferment tribal animosity; cause pandemonium and anxiety through made made catastrophes like the fires and sponsored insecurity. They hope to instill fear among Kenyans.

But don’t be afraid. They will leave because Heaven has decreed it. Jubilee is like the demons that attack the young boy described in Mark 9:17-27 and they are now violently shaking Kenyans on their way out.

We continue to call on all men and women of faith; the team of prayer warriors and army of intercessors who have faithfully been fighting on their knees, raising the banner of God higher than those of calabash breakers, to continue pleading and petitioning heaven to the victory.

We continue to see the hand of God as the enemy is being confused by the Holy Ghost fire. Let us destroy their altars and every covenant that they have entered with the enemy to destroy kenya.

As they preach war, let’s preach peace. As they preach Wembe ni ule ule, let’s lift up Jehovah. Some trust in hoses, arrows, or their wealth, but our trust is Upon God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth.

Above all, let your hearts not be troubled NASARITES. Find rest and peace in God this morning for the battle is not ours but the Lords. We have the numbers and God on our side. If God be for us, who can be against us?

