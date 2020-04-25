Just a day after losing 1600acres DCI detectives arrest DP Ruto ally Mr Sang over 231m dam scandal

National Water Harvesting Authority CEO Geoffrey Sang was earlier today arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged involvement in a Ksh231 million dam scandal.

Sang was arrested over a suspected dam construction scandal by detectives from Serious Crime unit of the DCI.

The detectives from DCI headquarters raided his office Friday morning and collected a number of documents from his office at the National Water Plaza, Dunga road Industrial Area.

The Chairman of the Authority Erick Okeyo confirmed that detectives visited their offices but was not aware of the details.

“Detectives visited our offices but I have not been briefed about the allegations. I am only one month old at the Authority,” Okeyo said.

It is likely that Sang could spend the weekend in custody or be released on police bond.

It was established on April 21, 2017, after the Water Act No. 43 of 2016 came into effect.

It oversees construction of dams and storage of water in Kenya, the development of National Public Water Works for Water Resources Storage and flood control.

It also collects and provides information for the formulation by the Cabinet Secretary on national water resources storage and flood control strategies, develops a water harvesting policy and enforces water harvesting strategies.

The agency also advises the Cabinet Secretary on any matter concerning national public waterworks for water storage and flood control.

On Friday, March 20, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a former security guard, Erick Okeyo, as chairperson of the Board of National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.

Okeyo rose to become the CEO of Bedrock Security Services a firm that specialises in electronic security solutions, security personnel, cash in transit and investigations, after serving as a security guard in various firms, .

The announcement was made through the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXII No. 50.