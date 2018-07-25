‘The Judiciary is Corrupt and Useless- Lawyer Ahmednassir Tells Maraga

Controversial lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi is at it again and this time he has qualms with the Judiciary led by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Reacting to an article in the Daily Nation where Maraga has faulted the treasury for cutting the Judiciary’s budget, Ahmednassir famed for representing Jubilee and IEBC twice in election petitions has hit out at the third arm of the government terming it moribund and corrupt.

“Judiciary is not about buildings…buildings…buildings…we would have been very very very sympathetic if the judiciary was delivering for Kenyans…it isn’t…with over 1000 judges and magistrates the judiciary is moribund…backlogs…runaway corruption…inefficiency etc…”

— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) July 25, 2018

Known to pick fights with vryone including fellow layers, EX DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro, activist Boniface Mwangi and a number of times CJ Maraga, only last month he picked issues with the latter over his stand on corruption.

He slammed Maraga for vowing to help the president tackle graft in the country. In the wake of huge corruption scandals in the country, the CJ vowed that they would do anything within their mandate to ensure the war against corruption is won.

“CJ Maraga is totally out order. It isn’t the function of the judiciary to help the accuser or the accused. Its constitutional mandate is to arbiter impartially, as per the law,” he tweeted.

In February, Maraga went hammers and tongs on the city lawyer over his unbridled comments on the social media regarding orders that the Supreme Court has been issuing on matters before it.

Chief Justice told the self-declared Grand Mullah. to either choose to litigate his cases in court or on social media.

Lawyer Ahmednassir apologised profusely to the court.

The exchange was during the hearing of an application to quash a decision to continue holding two Iranians ho have been freed by the Court of Appeal and are still being held by the Immigration Department.