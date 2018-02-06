RUMOURS: Judges, DPP and LSK To Go On Strike Till Court Orders Are Complied

Photo; Chief Justice Maraga at a past event



There is a talk among top Judiciary officials (Judges, Magistrates and Court registry staff), Director of public Prosecution and Law Society of Kenya to down their tools (go on strike) starting Thursday if the executive (Police) continues to disregard court orders.

The matter is at crisis level following Police failure to comply with multiple orders issued by High court Judges Justice Luka Kimaru and Justice Wakiaga and also Kajiado Chief Magistrate Mulochi regarding NRM leader who is also an advocate of the high court Miguna Miguna.

On Tuesday night, Lawyer Nelson Havi who is also the lead cousnsel for detained NRM Leader called all lawyers to down assemble at Milimani law courts tomorrow and thereafter do a procession to Chief Justice David Maraga and Police Boss IG Boinnet to protest Police refusal to honor court orders.

The Executive is set for a collision if Miguna is not produced in Court tomorrow.





More to follow