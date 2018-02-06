RUMOURS: Judges, DPP and LSK To Go On Strike Till Court Orders Are Complied

Photo; Chief Justice Maraga at a past event
There is a talk among top Judiciary officials (Judges, Magistrates and Court registry staff), Director of public Prosecution and Law Society of Kenya to down their tools (go on strike) starting Thursday if the executive (Police) continues to disregard court orders.
The matter is at crisis level following Police failure to comply with multiple orders issued by High court Judges Justice Luka Kimaru and Justice Wakiaga and also Kajiado Chief Magistrate Mulochi regarding NRM leader who is also an advocate of the high court Miguna Miguna.
On Tuesday night, Lawyer Nelson Havi who is also the lead cousnsel for detained NRM Leader called all lawyers to down assemble at Milimani law courts tomorrow and thereafter do a procession to Chief Justice David Maraga and Police Boss IG Boinnet to protest Police refusal to honor court orders.
The Executive is set for a collision if Miguna is not produced in Court tomorrow.
More to follow
Comments
Anonymous says
Who is miguna now nonsense
Anonymous says
A rather cowardly comment. You must believe that you are more Kenyan than others.
Khalwaleist says
Kenya is officially a dictatorship.The people must overthrow the dictaor Uhuru.
macharia says
hau Ni hega biu,justice kuri akenya oothe
noma says
there was a dertermination to take kenya back to moi era. it will not work never will. some envoys need to start packing. you misled your countries.
Anonymous says
they cant make it population during moi era was not huge and now pple are learned than moi era
Anonymous says
Only arrogant fools believe they shape all events. They never see it coming even when it is in the form a people’s revolution. They might run to Canada seeking asylum themselves as they are not man enough to accept consequences of their actions. What an irony when they end up as Miguna’s clients.