Jubilee’s Hon Mithika Linturi Degree Cancelled By University Of Nairobi Over Fake Secondary Certificate

UNIVERSITY of Nairobi de-registers Senator Mithika Linturi for presenting fake papers to obtain a degree certificate.
The decision is said to have been taken by the University Senate following a thorough investigation which confirmed that the papers he presented on admission were not genuine.
A senior official at the Ministry of Education has confirmed investigation was jointly undertaken with the Commission for University Education following complaints from several people mainly his including his political opponents in Meru.
Comments
Annonimous says
Good action
akoyo laban says
KUMBE YOU WERE FAKE!