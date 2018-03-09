‘Jubilee Will Win If You Split NASA’- Senator Mutula Kilonzo Warns Principals

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula must remain united if they are to beat Jubilee, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has warned.

Senator Kilonzo said that should the four leaders go their separate ways, Jubilee would have been handed an easy victory and reiterated that it was important for the opposition chiefs to address the simmering differences within the coalition outfit before it is too late.

All has not been well in the coalition ever since the co-principals failed to show up at the swearing in fete of Odinga and Wetangula-led Ford Kenya and Musalia’s Amani National Congress (ANC) rubbished the swearing in.

Elsewhere, the Wiper Party has insisted that Raila should honour a pre-election pact in which it was agreed that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would be the next flag bearer after the 2017 elections.

This comes also as ODM is reviewing is place in the coalition with plans said to be underway for an exit plan.

Raila Odinga has however insisted that the coalition is more united than ever and the co-principals are committed

But Senator Kilonzo told them to resolve the matter early enough to avoid an imminent split.