Jubilee senator Isaac Mwaura loses seat

Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka declared the seat vacant in a gazette notice.

“IT IS notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021,” the notice read.

The embattled nominated Senator had challenged the decision of Jubilee National Disciplinary Committee that sent him packing.

He had moved to court under a certificate of urgency through his lawyers Hillary Sigei and Elisha Ongoya seeking orders to quash the party’s decision which removed him from office.

He also sought orders to be reinstated back to the party register by the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu

Nderitu had removed Mwaura’s name from the list of Jubilee Party members.

In a letter addressed to the Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the registrar said that she took the step pending the adoption and ratification of the same by the party’s National Executive Committee.

The registrar said that the decision is based on the Party Disciplinary Committee report and its decision dated February 6, 2021, the National Management Committee resolution that was reached on February 8, and the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal ruling that was made on March 26.

Mwaura had been dragged to the disciplinary committee after Jubilee Party’s national chair Nelson Dzuya complained he had been disloyal.