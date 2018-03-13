”Uhuru Met Raila After Musalia, Kalonzo and Wetangula Failed To Deliver”- Hon Cheruiyot

While it was an open secret that NASA Co Principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula had been having secret conversations with Jubilee, it has now emerged why the three were never taken seriously.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot while speaking on Popular AM live Political show on NTV revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta was unwilling to hold talks with the three and opted for Odinga.

Mr. Cheruiyot mentioned that President Kenyatta opted to hold talks with NASA leader Raila Odinga as he foresaw he would bore more fruits that way.

The senator noted that unlike Odinga, the other leaders were not firm enough to make tough choices and cited their cowardice in the swearing in. Cheruiyot stated that since the leaders refused to attend the meeting it was hard for President Kenyatta-led Jubilee party to trust them.

Besides the three NASA Principals are said to have had deals with Statehouse operatives but failed to deliver on time, it was expected after failling to attend Raila swearing in the three were expected to walk out of NASA but instead chose cat mouse games that angered Uhuru handlers.

He liked them to mere class reps, political toddlers and said NASA only has one tangible Principal.