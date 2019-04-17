Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju reveals the unknown details about the new Housing Levy

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has cleared the airwaves on the newly introduced housing Levy.

The Government through a Gazette notice on Tuesday said that the Levy has come into effect, and is set to start by May 9, 2019.

Employers were directed to deduct a 1.5% Levy on the salaries of their employees.

Some Kenyans have told the Jubilee government that they are OK with paying rent and do not need new houses.

We contributed towards the purchase of primary school laptops but none were delivered, we paid for the construction of many stadia but none were constructed. Whose houses are we contributing for, under the #HousingFundLevy, termites? — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) April 16, 2019

Kenyans are also questioning the ability of the Jubilee govt to deliver houses yet they have not delivered stadiums, or the famous laptops for primary school kids.

It is not the role of government to build houses for anyone but to create an environment where many can afford to build or purchase a house. #HousingFundLevy Is a scam pic.twitter.com/1jucsoT8v5 — Andrew Simiyu (@DruSimiyu) April 16, 2019

But Tuju says that the 1.5% deduction is a levy meant to benefit employees. According to Tuju, the housing levy is same to the normal pension which is safe. He argues that the employee can demand the money just like Pensions.

He says the levy is a form of compulsory saving. He says Employers are supposed to match the amount the employees are deducted