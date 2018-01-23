”Political Gangs Linked To Increased Crimes In Nairobi CBD”- Police Confirm

It has now emerged that the increased crime within Nairobi’s Central Business District has been attributed to lack of finances by political gangs after the end of the campaign period and the recent ban of Shisha.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome says it is a common trend in January but cautions that already a multi-agency security team has been activated to curb the menace.

“We are not going to give them a chance to harass the residents of this city. We are going to deal with them according to the law,” he asserted.

Last Friday, he says 20 suspects of mugging were arrested and arraigned in court for mugging and other crimes within the city.

Already, Koome says police are engaging the Nairobi County Government in a bid to ensure the flow of hawkers within the city is controlled while plans to profile street children are underway since some of them have been engaging in crime, while others are in the country illegally.

Police have also linked the ban of Shisa sale and smoking as one of the key factors that have led to joblessness of hundreds of youths who have now turned to crime to make a living.

While some thugs, majority youthful, are working on their own, others are members of organized political gangs.

Some criminal gangs were active during the campaigns and were directly financed by politicians, but not anymore.

Hotspot areas include Temple Road, Hakati Road, KTDA area Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie from railway termini towards Jesus is Alive Ministry Church.

Other areas are Racecourse Road, Uyoma Road, junction of Ronald Ngala, Pumwani Road, and the Globe Interchange.

While in the past the thugs would snatch phones and handbags, they are also removing weaves from women and pieces of jewellery.

