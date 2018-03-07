Jubilee Planning To Dupe Kenyans With One Term President Bill – NASA

The Summit, the highest organ of the National Super Alliance, met this morning and decided as follows:

1. That the single biggest threat to the stability and economic well-being of Kenya, now and into the future, is the enduring culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes. In this regard, the Coalition will be dedicating its efforts in the coming months to the single issue of the realization of Electoral Justice which entails a thorough reform of the electoral body, the laws governing it and the nature of the relationship it maintains with State agencies that influence its operations.

2. That as currently constituted, and given the amendments that Jubilee introduced to the elections laws agreed on in the run-up to the 2017 polls, and having presided over elections marred by illegalities and irregularities, the IEBC cannot preside over the review of boundaries expected in 2018.

3. The Coalition asks all its members to equally put singular focus on electoral justice and vacate all discussions of 2022 elections. NASA remains firm that there can be no elections in 2022 unless the causes of the irregularities and illegalities witnessed in 2017 are fully identified addressed.

4. That conscious of the urgency of the matter of electoral justice to the future stability of the country and conscious of the other challenges facing the country; including environmental degradation, food shortage and looming hunger, rising debt burden and enduring divisions along ethnic, regional and party lines, NASA remains committed to dialogue in the interest of the nation but remains cognisant of the fact that Kenyans are running out of patience and the window is slowly closing.

5. That NASA continues to view the Bill being pushed by Jubilee leaning MP William Kassait Kamket to create a one term, seven year president and an executive Prime Minister as head of government as a Jubilee plot to jump the gun. The Coalition therefore wants Jubilee to come clean on the Bill.