Jubilee party is dead, no democracy, ODM is better – Hon. Fatuma Gedi

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi has faulted Jubilee party over the manner which the party selected its candidate for Kibra by-elections.

While congratulating ODM party for upholding democracy through the nominations process, the MP observed that her Jubilee party made a big mistake by ‘selecting’ its candidate instead.

She insisted that many of them in the party wanted a free and fair nominations process just the same way ODM party did in order to get the best candidate.

Kibra Jubliee candidate McDonald Mariga is presented with the nomination certificate by party secretary-general Raphael Tuju on September 10, 2019.

“People were selected in a room which wasn’t fair. As a party which is advocating for democracy, we should have set an example, but what happened? ODM is now democratic than us” stated Gedi.

She was speaking when she appeared at Citizen Tv JKLive show on Wednesday night.

Gedi maintained that her conscience cannot allow her to support the party’s candidate Macdonald Mariga and instead, challenging the candidate to show them any single project he did for the residents despite earning huge amount of money from his football career.

“What is it that he did not do to the people of Kibra when he was a star that he wants to do it now? my conscience can’t allow me to support him,” stated Gedi.

Her opinion was however rubbished by nominated Senator Millie Omanga who termed Mariga’s candidature as justified and in order.

She said the candidate had good manifestoes that could change the lives of Kibra constituents who have for a long time been suffering from poor leadership.

“Mariga is the party (Jubilee), candidate. President Kenyatta is our party leader and whatever he says is law. “Akisema niruke nikiwa katikati namuuliza how high sir?” stated Omanga.

She faulted ODM candidate Imran Okoth saying Kibra’s seat should not be about inheritance. The seat was left vacant after the death of Ken Okoth (Imran Okoth’s brother) in August 2019.