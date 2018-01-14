EMBARRASSING: Jubilee MPs Walk Out Of Meeting Convened By DP Ruto After Disagreement

DP William Ruto’s attempts to calm the tensions with the Jubilee party have proved futile after disgruntled MPs walked out of a meeting he convened.

The scenes at the meeting turned ugly after the members of parliament were engaged in a shouting match with some legislators even daring the the Deputy president.

The close to 20 members of parliament walked out leaving Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Julius Meli (Tindiret) and David Pkosing.

One member of parliament who sought anonymity told the Standard that the brawl started when the deputy president asked Moiben Member of parliament Silas Tiren to resign from the Agriculture committee but the MP was adamant and asked theDP to take him on politically.

This is the second meeting convened by the deputy president in the span onf one week that failed to bare resolutions.