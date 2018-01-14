EMBARRASSING: Jubilee MPs Walk Out Of Meeting Convened By DP Ruto After Disagreement

DP William Ruto’s attempts to calm the tensions with the Jubilee party have proved futile after disgruntled MPs walked out of a meeting he convened.
The scenes at the meeting turned ugly after the members of parliament were engaged in a shouting match with some legislators even daring the the Deputy president.
The close to 20 members of parliament walked out leaving Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Julius Meli (Tindiret) and David Pkosing.
One member of parliament who sought anonymity told the Standard that the brawl started when the deputy president asked Moiben Member of parliament Silas Tiren to resign from the Agriculture committee but the MP was adamant and asked theDP to take him on politically.
This is the second meeting convened by the deputy president in the span onf one week that failed to bare resolutions.
Comments
Anonymous says
could ruto have forgotten and engaged the reverse gear in his political bus?
Anonymous says
Si afanye venye ye hufanyia wengine.
Baby Gee says
Ruto was appointed by Uhuru and cannot dictate who joins the cabinet. Kenyans never elected Ruto. That’s the effect of rigging elections, Kenya is full of shit and politics.
Anonymous says
EVERYBODY WAS UP IN ARMS THAT THE US PRESIDENT CALLED AFRICA A SHITHOLE?
KENYA AND AFRICA HAVE BEEN MADE SHITHOLES BY THE VERY HANDS OF THE AFRICAN RULING ELITES WHO HAVE OPTED FOR BEING REMOTE CONTROLLED BY THE “man-eat-man” CAPITALISM SYSTEM THEY EMBRACED WITHOUT UNDERSTANDING THE IMPLICATIONS OF THAT VERY CORRUPT SYSTEM!
AFRICAN RULERS PREFER ACTING LIKE ROBOTS INSTEAD OF CRITICALLY THINKING ABOUT POLICIES WHICH ARE GOOD FOR FELLOW AFRICAN CITIZENS!! THEY SUPPORT, WITHOUT QUESTIONS, POLICIES DICTATED TO THEM BY THE SO CALLED “INVESTORS” WHO DO NOT GIVE A DAMN ABOUT AFRICAN PEOPLE!!!!
Anonymous says
THE KALENJIN MPS HAVE NO BALLS TO WALK OUT ON RUTO. THEY ARE PLAYING UHURU and MT KENYA AND THE CHICKY/”SMART” WILLIAM RUTO KNOWS THE GAME PLAN.
Anonymous says
Ruto should allow Others to grow their political aspirations. looks like he never learned or he must have forgotten what would have happened if mandago,SUDI,Keter were to be voted out in the nomination .
Seruki rutto says
we endosed William rutto to that position and he have each an every obligation to do what he deem it better…. Dp Rutto fanya kazi yako.┌∩┐(◣_◢)┌∩┐
Njamba wa Ira says
I have never heard Mt. Kenya MP’s walking out on Uhuru, why would you say that Kalenjin MP’s have no balls to walk on Ruto!
Anonymous says
let him face the music
saulito says
let the ball roll…………..result of innocent blood