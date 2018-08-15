Jubilee MPs Reveal How Party Bribed them to Shoot Down Sugar Report

Two Jubilee MPs have given credence to reports of bribery during last Thursday’s debate on the sugar report.

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara recounted how MPs were approached to reject the report of the joint committee on Trade and Agriculture.

Kihara said one MP from Nakuru county approached her and informed her that the Jubilee party had decided to ‘kill’ the report.

“The MP told me that he had been sent by Majority leader Aden Duale to make sure that MPs from Nakuru county did not pass the motion and again said even Minority leader John Mbadi had instructed his colleagues to do the same,” she said.

Wa Muchomba yesterday claimed that some MPs were bribed in Parliament’s toilets.

“They were telling us that money is not our mother’s [sic] and that we were being too arrogant. They went to the toilets and corridors to dish out money,” Wa Muchomba while adressing residents of Kiandutu slums, Thika.

Mbadi in a quick rejoinder denied falling for handshake whims to back Jubilee and hence whip his members to reject the report.

“If these members who talk in funerals are serious and think it was a mistake for Parliament to reject the report, they should invoke Standing Order 49, requesting the speaker to allow them to reintroduce the report again and convince the House on its merit. The House can either pass or reject it,” Mbadi said.

Kimilii MP Didmus Barasa who has claimed MPs were bribed yesterday stuck to his guns and said he is ready to appear before any investigative body to expose the culprits.

The first time MP who is a member of the Powers and Privileges committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said he is ready to testify against Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi who he claims led the bribery campaign to kill the sugar report.

Gedi admitted to lobbying members to defeat the sugar report but denied claims that she gave out money to her colleagues.

According to Barasa, Gedi was protecting East African Community CS Adan Mohammed who was indicted for failure to ensure compliance with standards in the importation of the allegedly contaminated sugar.

Gedi said she had already written to the Speaker over Barasa’s accusations and demanded an apology. Yesterday, she confronted Barasa in the precincts of Parliament, causing a scene.

But Barasa was unrepentant. “I refuse to bow down. I stand by what is true. And this is the truth. Gedi captained the bribing of MPs to bring down that report that would have held two Cabinet secretaries responsible,” he said.

“In this case, Gedi should apologise to the people of western and Kenyans at large for betraying them. She should surrender for investigations,” he added.