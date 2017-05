1. Hon Aden Duale owns Hater ltd company that imports sugar from Somalia at ksh 60 per 1kg and sells it at 250 per 1kg,

2. H.E Ruto owns the sighn don ltd maize processing company he buys maize from farmers at ksh 58 per 2kg and process it to sell 170 per 2kg and

3. Uhuru Kenyatta and his family owns the Brookside milk processing company they buy milk from farmers at ksh 16.50 per litre and finally sell it at 150 per 20g.