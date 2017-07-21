Jubilee’s Kiraitu Murungi set to Lose Meru Governor Race to Peter Munya- INFOTRAK

Incumbent governor, Peter Munya is leading in the race for Meru county’s top seat, reveals Infotrak poll.

The gubernatorial candidate on a PNU ticket is leading by 42% against Kiraitu Murungi’s 40%. Kilemi Mwiria, former assistant minister comes in third with 5.4 per cent.

1350 respondents were interviewed to represent the over 700,000 registered voters.

6.8 per cent of the voters are still undecided on who they want as their county boss.

Munya and Senator Kiraitu have been at each others throats accusing each other of sabotaging the other’s campaign.

The governor has also made his 2022 presidential bid known but blames Deputy President William Ruto of using the senator to interfere with his presidential ambitions.

Ruto has also said that he will be running for the country’s top seat come 2022.

Very close. The Dr. Kilemi voters will determine the vote. May the people of Meru win this election.