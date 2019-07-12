Jubilee is intact despite handshake, its for the good of Kenyans- Hon. Tuju

Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has dispelled claims of cracks within the ruling party.

Speaking at a function in Rarieda, Siaya county on Thursday, Tuju said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga has not affected the unity of the party.

He said a section of disgruntled politicians want to use underhand tactics to divide the Jubilee party, adding that both the President and his deputy William Ruto are working for the common good of Kenyans.

Tuju divulged that the top brass of Jubilee is not ready to let a few persons derail President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda because of their selfish gains.

He observed that the Jubilee manifesto clearly outlines the party’s aim of uniting the country.

“We are working for the common good of our country. Our party manifesto espouses national unity. This is what handshake is all about,” he said as quoted by Standard.

Speaking at the same function, Senate Minority leader James Orengo urged Tuju not to be shaken by leaders opposed to the handshake between President Kenyatta and Odinga.

“As the Jubilee Secretary-General, don’t be shaken or distracted. We are with you and the president in the push for a new democratic wave or transition to a government of national unity,” Orengo said.