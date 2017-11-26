Breaking: Jubilee’s Hon Jaguer Involved in Deadly Road Accident, The Curse Of ‘Killing’ NASA Supporters Catching Up

Starehe MP Hon Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has just cheated death by a dot, the first time Jubilee MP was involved in a deadly motor accident in Juja, Thika.
Hon Njagua suffered minor injurues but his aides were not so lucky as thet were rushed to hospital.
The MP is alleged to have masterminded the harassment of NASA supporters in his constituency with some others being killed by Mungiki.
There already word doing rounds on social media that Hon Jaguar has warned NASA supporters not to wear party colours or the NRM resist regalia on Tuesday being the swearing into office of President Uhuru.
NASA Leader will lead a memorial service fir the more than 25 NASA supporters killed by police at Jacarand a grounds Embakasi on Tuesday 28th Nov.
Check out photos from deadly car accident
Comments
Kenny says
Sorry for the loss
Anonymous says
They shall never know peace until msandos hands are returned and buried in ugenya
Anonymous says
Very very good news Jaguar is a killing animal
situma wa situma says
Malipo ni hapa tu na hakuna atakayekwepa hata upande ndege na bado tu!!!##!
Mjadili says
RIP. Meanwhile can Bloggers on Kenya.today.com be Dilligent in Paraproofing their Blogs before Posting? Too many Obvious Misspellings.
Anyi Mwanza says
Why is he not dead? God answer my prayers I beg.
KINYWA says
NEVER DO WRONG TO YOUR NEIGHBOUR FOR GOD IS WATCHING EVEN IF YOU ARE IN THE MOON.YOU ARE NOT A DEMI god and that breath is not yours nor the mind and body you only have your clothes and the car, am so sorry but never plan to hart others for next minute may be yu wallowing in pain. Omba na uombe msamaha for mungu amekuokoa leo. mr jaguar
Hillary says
I wish him a quick and painful death.
Anonymous says
Are THE KENYAN RULING ELITES AND ORDINARY KENYAN CITIZENS AWARE THAT (a) CRIMINALS (b) ENEMIES,(c) BLACKMAILERS DEMANDING PAYOFFS (d) FOREIGNERS WITH INTERESTS IN KENYAN RESOURCES:
HAVE THE CAPABILITIES OF REMOTELY HACKING INTO CARS BEING DRIVEN BY ANYBODY, , TAKE CONTROL OF THE CAR, AND CRASH REMOTELY.!
These high tech cars popular with the wealthy and the famous are now becoming death traps, particularly, when you have enemies or some control freaks after you!
I LOVE MY AFRICAN PEOPLE AND I WISH THEY COULD WORK TOGETHER TO HELP AFRICAN CITIZENS BECAUSE NO OTHER RACE CARES ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE! IF BLACK AFRICANS DO NOT CARE ABOUT EACH OTHER, WE ARE DEAD MEATS!
THE GAME says
YU HAVE TO DEAD HON JUAGWA
mkenya says
Honestly,this is no news at all because people die daily on the road and few are reported.
Why report this black sheep?
Anonymous says
Hillary , you are not our heavenly father. Never pray bad for other tribes. In Gods name we are all same creatures. Amen.
Baby Gee says
There is something we need to learn PSALM 34:13 Keep Your tongue from evil and Your lips from speaking deceit
PROVERBS 21:23 Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble.
TITUS 3:2
Anyone who wishes anything evil on Nasa Leaders and their supporters will face the Music it seems they have not learnt from Nyeri Governor’s Death and the helicopter that crashed in lake Navisha the ones their bodies are missing said they will circumcism Raila and throw his body in the lake. Whatever they wished for turned against them. Control Your mouths before you get those curses and Arrows sent back to you. Evil is Evil like God says love Your neighbour. Raila is on the right side of History and I believe heavens have compassion for him speaking out for the oppressed.
Anonymous says
thought you were reporting he is dead i pray that next time he wont miss it.
laban maina says
I wish him quick recovery