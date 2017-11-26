Breaking: Jubilee’s Hon Jaguer Involved in Deadly Road Accident, The Curse Of ‘Killing’ NASA Supporters Catching Up

Starehe MP Hon Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has just cheated death by a dot, the first time Jubilee MP was involved in a deadly motor accident in Juja, Thika.

Hon Njagua suffered minor injurues but his aides were not so lucky as thet were rushed to hospital.

The MP is alleged to have masterminded the harassment of NASA supporters in his constituency with some others being killed by Mungiki.

There already word doing rounds on social media that Hon Jaguar has warned NASA supporters not to wear party colours or the NRM resist regalia on Tuesday being the swearing into office of President Uhuru.

NASA Leader will lead a memorial service fir the more than 25 NASA supporters killed by police at Jacarand a grounds Embakasi on Tuesday 28th Nov.

Check out photos from deadly car accident

