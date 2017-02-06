Jubilee DRAMA: DP Ruto DECLARES Hon Shahbal the Ultimate Jubilee Mombasa Governor Candidate, the rest can go HANG!

Suleiman Shahbal has been named Jubilee Party’s flag bearer for the Mombasa governor seat and Anania Mwaboza his running mate- DP William Ruto has ordered/decreed and therefore Jubilee members have been depreived a chance to nominate their candidate.
The two reached the deal after several meetings, the last of which took place at a Penthouse Suite at English Point Marina, at about 11pm on Sunday.
Deputy President William Ruto chaired the meeting that sealed the deal and announced on Monday that ‘Team Shahbal’ and ‘Team Mwaboza’ no longer existed.
“Team Shahbal will be Team Mwaboza and Team Mwaboza will be team Shahbal. Now we have Team Jubilee in Mombasa,” said Ruto. – meaning the rest including CS Balala can go hang or hug a live trsnformer.
He made the announcement at Wild Waters Complex where he met more than 300 Jubilee aspirants from the Coast region. The announcement is meant to consolidate Jubilee micro numbers in order to face the grand sultan of Mombasa H.E Governor Joho.
Jubilee regime has accelerated its fight against Joho with new allegations of cooked up links to drug trafficking. Jubilee move seem to counter productive as Governor Joho approval ratings are at high time level compared to other governors.
Comments
Daniel Cheres says
That Is Not Fair Nomination
mkweli says
swali ni hili,kKenya hua yatengeza dawa za kulevia,?now I want dp ruto where does drug comes from?is this drug enter into kenya without k.r.a to clear in the port?is ruto a were that kpa yani port is a protected area?and how many ksh does the government make.what does ccTV doing if cocain and heroine can pass through screenings machines and where is their main data ?is it in nairobi or mombasa?bwanarutodp kenyans are braveenough to the truth.you are just after joho so that he doesn’t stand to be mombasa gorvoner.those drug barons are your friends.about shabal he can not win to be agorvoner,
date my pet says
shabbal wll never beat joho you can take that to the nearest bank!!!
Joho is the kingpin and yes the next baba in waiting.
Moses Kuria says
https://i.onthe.io/0fgjhs5vuft37esvn.f5bf1f2d.jpg
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
https://youtu.be/VYUhdVJ99Z8
jako says
That is abusing people from Cast yaani jawana akili ya kuchagua kiongozi wao? Surely where are we heading to?
njarozady mali says
Easy work for Joho and NASA, tutamalizana saa mbili jioni wacha ata ya 2013
Katana kadenge says
joho tena na asubuhi yenyewe the king of coast after mugogo.
baya says
ruto apeleke siasa zake eldoret,pwani achie wenyewe.Anaona wapwani ni wajinga?Aende na siasa zake za kutenga huko kwao.
Mwau James kido says
Like most of my tribesmen, Sonko lacks the gift of public communication and most of what he says is too juvenile.
But on this one I want to tell him that the forces deployed against drug trafficking is awesome beyond his imagination.
Fate is like death , you can only wait for it! He is not more smart than the Akashas but see what happened to them now.
MIKE JR says
ruto was in mombasa he saw a big crowd sorrounding him and myself i was also there, he thought we were supporting him but after he left everbody was insulting him. our king is joho even senetor omar cannot shake joho, my vote will go to sultan joho everywhere in mombasa people are praising mr joho
OPIYO says
JUST LIKE WHEN I ATTEND RAILAS RALLIES HE THINKS THAT I AM HIS SUPPORTER ONLY TO LISTEN TO HIS RUBBISH.
Odhis kababa says
joho tena baba in future
Akiht Agnarum says
The best governor for msa is the one elected by the voters. The worst is the one imposed by oposition or jp. uzeni ngiri na mbuzi wapwani wanjichagulie.
many people says
jubilee pwani count out…uve srarted failing day by day
Mwalema says
Dp ana kura moja kama Mimi nini anambia wapwani siasa zake tushazijua achie wapwani wajichangulie viongozi wao.
arnold owino says
sasa yule mama alienda jubilee hivi juzi amewekwa wapi juu alikua anataka kuwania ugavana hehehe sorry for her
RICHARD ARAP says
Jubilee wezi na drug dealers nani hajui uhuru ana husika na hizo dawa?from the time he was minister for local government even most of you were still in the spam form stop using bad language we need ukweli na viongozi wema sio jubilee Kenya hii tena vote them out august.
Arap towet says
Tunajua kuwa shahbal alishinda the last election lakini pharmacist akasacrifice pesa yake ili atangazwe kuwa ye ndo mshindi..
Anonymous says
shahabal the solution to mombdasa problems