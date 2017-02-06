Jubilee DRAMA: DP Ruto DECLARES Hon Shahbal the Ultimate Jubilee Mombasa Governor Candidate, the rest can go HANG!

Suleiman Shahbal has been named Jubilee Party’s flag bearer for the Mombasa governor seat and Anania Mwaboza his running mate- DP William Ruto has ordered/decreed and therefore Jubilee members have been depreived a chance to nominate their candidate.

The two reached the deal after several meetings, the last of which took place at a Penthouse Suite at English Point Marina, at about 11pm on Sunday.

Deputy President William Ruto chaired the meeting that sealed the deal and announced on Monday that ‘Team Shahbal’ and ‘Team Mwaboza’ no longer existed.

“Team Shahbal will be Team Mwaboza and Team Mwaboza will be team Shahbal. Now we have Team Jubilee in Mombasa,” said Ruto. – meaning the rest including CS Balala can go hang or hug a live trsnformer.

He made the announcement at Wild Waters Complex where he met more than 300 Jubilee aspirants from the Coast region. The announcement is meant to consolidate Jubilee micro numbers in order to face the grand sultan of Mombasa H.E Governor Joho.

Jubilee regime has accelerated its fight against Joho with new allegations of cooked up links to drug trafficking. Jubilee move seem to counter productive as Governor Joho approval ratings are at high time level compared to other governors.