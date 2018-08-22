Don’t Blame Media, Jubilee is Dead- Hon Otiende Amollo Blasts Ruto’s Bots on TV

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has said it is no longer a secret that the romance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is dead and dusted.

The ODM MP and celebrated lawyer has also defended local media for insinuating all was not well in the ruling Jubilee party against bashing from pro-government politicians.

Speaking on NTV, Otiende who was among panelists in the political session said the initial bond between Ruto and Uhuru was quickly fading.

He challenged fellow panelists Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe to accept the truth and choose where to incline when the breakup finally happens.

“There is nothing absolutely wrong in the headlines and attacking the media is diverting anger to a mere messenger. It is clear Uhuru and Ruto are pulling in different directions and their supporters both elected and non-elected are caught in between not knowing where to move,” said Otiende.

He argued it was clear Jubilee elected leaders in parliamentary leadership positions and affiliated to Ruto were angry about sentiments made by the party’s deputy Vice Chairperson David Murathe insinuating they had failed Uhuru.

Murathe over the weekend hit out at the Jubilee party leadership including Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his National Assembly counterpart Aden Duale for contradicting the president’s position.

“The media simply highlighted these issues. Cheruiyot said the headlines were exaggerated but as he talks demonstrates there was a problem in Jubilee. We all can see now there is no longer Uhuruto but Uhuru and Ruto,” Otiende explained.

Otiende tagged FORD Kenya deputy party leader and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale as among the click of spoilers who were positioning themselves strategically to benefit greatly when things finally fell apart.